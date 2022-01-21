e-Paper Get App

Thane: Dr Kafeel Khan launches his book 'The Gorakhpur hospital tragedy' in Mumbra

Staff Reporter
Dr Kafeel Khan, a social activist launched his book 'The Gorakhpur hospital tragedy' in Mumbra on Thursday.

The book launch was held at the Saniya celebration in Kausa in Mumbra in the presence of more than 100 citizens including doctors, educationists and media professionals.

The launch was held with the support of the Yes We Can Foundation and Khidmat-E-Khalq trust.

Khan, during the launch, had appealed to the citizens of Kausa-Mumbra to read the book he wrote about the complete controversy and the fight.

Khan, during the conference, had thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adinath. "Because of him, I am now a social activist and now an author too. People are talking about Khan, but no one is speaking about justice to the kids who died in the hospital tragedy. The book completely shows the death and the afterwards pressure made to their parents and the situation," said Khan.

He added that no publisher in India was ready to take this up and he was then approached by a foreign publisher. Khan, who visited Mumbra during the NRC and CAA protest as a speaker, has been in touch with the Mumbra citizens since then.

