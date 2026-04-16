Thane Domino’s Gas Racket: 138 Cylinders Worth ₹4.48 Lakh Seized From Wonder Mall Outlet, 1 Arrested

Authorities seize 138 gas cylinders from a Domino’s outlet basement in Thane’s Wonder Mall during a major crackdown | File Photo

Thane, April 16, 2026: In a high-stakes operation on April 15, 2026, authorities dismantled an illegal gas cylinder storage hub operating out of the basement of a Domino’s Pizza outlet at Wonder Mall. The raid resulted in the seizure of a massive stockpile of 138 cylinders and the arrest of one individual.

The action was initiated under the direct orders of the Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies (Churchgate) and executed under the guidance of the Deputy Controller of Rationing, F-Zone, Thane.

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A specialised flying squad comprising rationing officers from Office No. 41 (F-Thane) and local police conducted the surprise raid. The tip-off was reportedly given by social activist Binu Varghese.

Inventory seized and legal charges

Upon inspecting the basement of the Domino’s Pizza store, officials uncovered a multi-brand stockpile of cylinders from HPCL, BPCL, IOC, and GO Gas.

Seized stock: 53 filled cylinders and 85 empty units (Total: 138).

Market value: The confiscated goods are valued at ₹4,48,605.

Legal action: A criminal case (FIR No. 122/2026) has been registered at the Chitalsar Police Station under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The enforcement team

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The joint operation was spearheaded by Rationing Officers Pradeep Kale, Subhash Dumbare, and Sanishi, alongside team members Vilas Sose, Santosh Gurav, Bhagwan Khanderao, Manish Shastri, Ganesh Harne, Bhushan Deshpande, and Nilesh Desai, in coordination with the local police.

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Authorities have flagged this as a severe safety violation, as storing such high volumes of volatile fuel in a crowded commercial mall poses a catastrophic fire risk.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the cylinders and determine if this is part of a larger black-marketing syndicate operating amid the current regional gas shortages.

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