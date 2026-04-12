 Dongri Police File FIR Against Gas Agency Owner And Manager For Illegal Storage Of 451 LPG Cylinders Worth Over ₹40 Lakh
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Dongri Police File FIR Against Gas Agency Owner And Manager For Illegal Storage Of 451 LPG Cylinders Worth Over ₹40 Lakh

Dongri Police have booked a gas agency owner and his manager after seizing 451 LPG cylinders worth over ₹40 lakh and eight vehicles in Mumbai. The action followed a Rationing Department crackdown on illegal storage and transport. The case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and LPG Control Order.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
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Dongri Police File FIR Against Gas Agency Owner And Manager For Illegal Storage Of 451 LPG Cylinders Worth Over ₹40 Lakh |

Mumbai: The Dongri police have registered an FIR against Sanarul Mandal, 33, the owner of Jay Hind Gas Agency, and his manager for allegedly being involved in the illegal storage and transportation of LPG cylinders in the Wadi Bunder–Dongri area.

Police Seize 451 LPG Cylinders

The police said that the case was registered on Saturday under Sections 3, 7, 8, 9, and 10 of the Essential Commodities Act, along with Sections 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 of the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order. The police seized 451 LPG cylinders worth over Rs 40 lakh, along with eight vehicles.

The action followed a major crackdown by the Rationing Department in Mumbai against the illegal storage and transportation of LPG cylinders in the Wadi Bunder–Dongri area, during which goods worth over Rs 40 lakh were seized.

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Operation Based on Confidential Inputs

The operation was carried out based on confidential inputs received by Chandrakant Dange, Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies, Mumbai, who issued special directives for immediate enforcement action. Acting on these orders, a dedicated flying squad launched a targeted operation.

Dange stated that black marketing and illegal hoarding of essential commodities will not be tolerated under any circumstances and assured that such strict enforcement drives will continue in the future.

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