Fatal Accident On Under-Construction Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway Kills 52-Year-Old Man Days Before Official Inauguration |

Bhiwandi: In a tragic incident ahead of its official inauguration, a fatal road accident on the under-construction Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway claimed the life of a 52-year-old man in Bhiwandi taluka, highlighting serious concerns over safety and traffic regulation on incomplete infrastructure corridors.

Deceased Identified as Sharad Patil

The deceased has been identified as Sharad Patil (52), a resident of Parivali village, who died on the spot after his two-wheeler was struck by a speeding four-wheeler. Two other individuals involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.

The mishap took place on the stretch of the expressway passing between Pundas and Khandpe villages. According to preliminary reports, the four-wheeler was travelling at a high speed from the Akloli–Vajreshwari side towards the Mumbai–Nashik Highway. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to a devastating collision.

Driver Reportedly Lost Control

At the same time, Sharad Patil was returning home from work towards Vadpa on his motorcycle when the out-of-control car rammed into him. The impact was so severe that Patil succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while others escaped with minor injuries.

Upon receiving information, the Ganeshpuri Police promptly reached the accident site and initiated necessary procedures. An accidental death case has been registered, and the body was sent to the IGM Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the locality, especially as the expressway is still under construction and yet to be opened for public use. Locals have raised concerns over the lack of strict monitoring and preventive measures, warning that such incidents could recur if safety protocols are not enforced effectively.

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