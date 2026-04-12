Parksite Police Book Bouncer Father For Brutally Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Son, Leaving Child With Severe Eye And Facial Injuries

The Parksite police have registered a case against a 36-year-old bouncer, Pramod Bhadke, for allegedly brutally assaulting his 10-year-old son, leaving the child with severe eye and facial injuries. | FPJ

Mumbai: The Parksite police have registered a case against a 36-year-old bouncer, Pramod Bhadke, for allegedly brutally assaulting his 10-year-old son, leaving the child with severe eye and facial injuries.

Family Resides in IIT Market Area

The incident came to light after the boy’s mother, Pooja Pramod Bhadke, 34, filed a formal complaint. The family resides in the IIT Market area of Powai. Pooja works as domestic help in Sakinaka, while her husband, Pramod, works as a professional bouncer.

According to the FIR, the assault occurred on April 11, when the accused allegedly beat his son, a student of IIT Campus School in Powai. The assault reportedly caused severe injuries to the child's eye and face.

Son Lying Down Holding His Eye

Pooja returned home from work around 7:30 pm to find her 10-year-old son lying down, holding his eye, while her younger daughter sat beside him in a frightened state. On questioning, the boy initially denied any incident. However, his sister revealed that their father had assaulted him.

Upon closer inspection, Pooja found the boy’s eye and face severely swollen. The child later confessed that his father had punched him in the eye and kicked him in the neck.

Child Confessed

The situation escalated when Pooja confronted her husband over the phone. Pramod allegedly responded with verbal abuse and threatened her. Furthermore, he reportedly blocked them from taking the child to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Determined to save her son, Pooja sought help from her mother-in-law, Pavitra. Together, they managed to rush the boy to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Following the medical examination, Pooja approached the Parksite police station. Acting on her complaint, the police have booked Pramod Bhadke under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

The police are currently recording further statements as the investigation continues.

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