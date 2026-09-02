Thane: Domestic Helper Found Dead In Lift Shaft Of Unauthorised Bhiwandi Building | File Pic

Thane, Sep 2: A 54-year-old woman working as a domestic helper and the sole breadwinner for her four children has been found dead inside the elevator shaft of an unauthorised building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Shaheen Shaikh, a widow, had gone missing on Monday evening on her way home in Bhiwandi.

After being unable to find her, the family lodged a missing person's report.

The body was found on Tuesday beneath the lift mechanism of the seven-storey Rabia Apartment in the Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi, a police official said.

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Police investigate elevator shaft death

The Bhoiwada police have registered an accidental death report and sent her body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

While the police suspect an accidental fall into the shaft, more details will be clear once forensic results are received, Inspector Deepak Jadhav said.

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Building found unauthorised

Civic officials said the building was unauthorised. Notices were being served to the building owner to investigate critical maintenance failures, structural flaws, and technical defects in the elevator system, ward in-charge Arvind Ghughare said.

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