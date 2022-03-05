Thane: Dombivli businessman duped of Rs 1.72 lakhs on pretext of giving Rs 9.35 lakh loan

A 26-year-old businessman from Dombivli was cheated for Rs 1.72 lakhs. The police said the online fraudster cheated the victim on the pretext of giving Rs 9.35 lakhs loan and asked him to pay processing fees on different occasions.

The police said the complainant is identified as Akash Mishra 26, a businessman and a resident of Lodha heaven, Dombivli east. Mishra claimed that it was on February 1 to February 2, 2022 he received a call from an unknown person. "The caller claimed himself to be a manager from Bajaj finance. He assured him about providing a loan of Rs 9.35 lakhs. As Mishra was in need of some loan he responded to the call and started inquiring about the process," said a police officer.

The police said the caller on different occasions took Rs 1.72 lakhs from Mishra, claiming it as processing fees, TDS, advance EMI and GST. "Even after paying the fees Mishra didn't get any loan as applied. The caller claimed himself as Manoj, later stopped responding to calls and switched off the phone. Realising being cheated he then approached the police to file a complaint," said a police officer.

A case has been registered under section 419 and 420 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. "We have registered a case and have started the investigation on the basis of the mobile number and account number on which the cash was transferred to accused." the officer added.

