Alot: Man arrested for duping woman of Rs 36,000 on pretext of offering online job

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man from Nawada district of Bihar on Friday, for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 36,348 on the pretext of offering her an online job.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Pandey and has accepted to committing the crime 19 days ago. SI Pankaj Rajput told that acting on a tip-off, the police reached Nawada in Bihar and nabbed the accused, upon receiving information from the cyber cell team.

During interrogation, the accused said he made calls to the Alot woman claiming to be an official of a telecommunication company asking her to transfer Rs 36, 348 as facilitation amount for her job.

SI Pankaj Rajput, Adil Khan, and cyber operator Vipul Bhavsar played a prominent role in this action. Earlier, the victim had made several complaints to the SP office and the CM Helpline number. The police team was sent to Bihar four days ago to nab the accused.

ALSO READ Alot: Man arrested for raping a married woman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:49 AM IST