Thane Diwali 2026: Heramb Arts Marks 26 Years Of Eco-Friendly Lantern Making, Promotes Sustainability And Social Inclusion

Heramb Arts blends traditional Diwali lantern-making with sustainable materials and inclusive employment for hearing-impaired youth in Thane | File Photo

Thane, October 26, 2026: Blending cultural heritage with environmental consciousness and social responsibility, Thane-based Heramb Arts is marking its 26th consecutive year of crafting eco-friendly Diwali lanterns (akashkandils).

Using sustainable materials such as jute, bamboo, fabric, paper and wood, the initiative not only promotes green festive celebrations but also creates meaningful employment opportunities for hearing-impaired children.

As festive markets across prominent Thane locations, including Station Road, Naupada and Ram Maruti Road, fill with colour ahead of Diwali, Heramb Arts has introduced a diverse collection.

Founded by Kailas Desale, the venture creates traditional lanterns alongside contemporary designs such as diyas, chandeliers, earthen pots, cylinders, ovals and kites in pentagonal, square, hexagonal and dodecagonal shapes. Priced affordably, starting at Rs 20, these handcrafted creations bridge traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetic demands.

Promoting Sustainable Festive Celebrations

Beyond festive decor, the initiative carries a strong message against single-use plastics, encouraging consumers to adopt reusable and biodegradable alternatives.

A standout feature of the enterprise is its inclusive workforce: hearing-impaired youth are actively involved in designing and crafting the artefacts. This platform empowers them to hone their artistic skills, earn a sustainable livelihood and build financial independence.

The appeal of these eco-conscious lanterns has also crossed international borders, with steady demand reported from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Germany.

Founder Highlights Evolving Designs

Reflecting on the milestone, Kailas Desale shared: "Every year, we study Thane residents' evolving preferences to introduce fresh designs. This year too, traditional lanterns are seeing high demand as we strive to blend modern decor with refined colour palettes, all while championing a noble cause."

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By uniting festive traditions with environmental stewardship and social empowerment, this Thane initiative continues to give Diwali lights a deeper, more compassionate meaning.

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