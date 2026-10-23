Panvel Municipal Corporation Approves Diwali 2026 Bonus Of Upto ₹35,000 For 1,358 Personnel

Panvel Municipal Corporation has approved festive ex-gratia payments for civic employees, teachers and healthcare personnel for the 2025-26 financial year | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, October 23, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced Diwali ex-gratia payments of up to Rs 35,000 for its employees for the financial year 2025-26, with 1,358 personnel, including civic staff, primary teachers, healthcare workers and community health volunteers, set to benefit.

The announcement was made by House Leader Adv. Prakash Binedar during the civic body's general body meeting, chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil on Friday. The proposal received unanimous approval from the members, following which the mayor declared it passed.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेतील कर्मचाऱ्यांना 2025-26 साठी दिवाळी निमित्त रूपये 35 हजार सानुग्रह अनुदान जाहिर- ऍड प्रकाश बिनेदार सभागृह नेते यांनी सभागृहात केले जाहीर. #Panvelmunicipalcorporation #panvel https://t.co/qY1VvalLPC — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 23, 2026

Ex-Gratia Payment Structure

Under the approved payment structure, officers and employees on the corporation's establishment will receive Rs 35,000 each, while primary school teachers will get Rs 15,000. Officers associated with the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will receive Rs 10,000 each.

Honorarium-based personnel, officers under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), ASHA workers and group facilitators will also receive Rs 10,000 each.

1,358 Personnel to Benefit

According to the civic body's announcement, the beneficiaries include three officers on deputation, 817 officers and employees on the municipal establishment, 66 primary teachers, two NULM officers, 14 honorarium-based officers, 219 NUHM personnel and 235 ASHA workers and group facilitators.

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The civic administration said the payment was intended to motivate employees and strengthen their efficiency and commitment to public service during the festive season.

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