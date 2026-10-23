Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Kamothe Sewage Plant Upgrade, Marathi School Works And Playground Development

Panvel civic officials approved proposals covering sewage treatment modernisation, municipal school infrastructure and neighbourhood amenities during the general body meeting | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, October 23, 2026: Upgrading sewage treatment infrastructure, improving Marathi-medium municipal schools and developing public spaces emerged as key civic priorities at the Panvel Municipal Corporation's general body meeting on Friday.

The meeting approved several proposals aimed at improving essential services and public amenities, including modernising the 85 MLD sewage treatment plant in Kamothe, upgrading Marathi schools and developing a playground in Ward 14.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium, also cleared a tender process to provide manpower, machinery and vehicles for removing encroachments and unauthorised constructions across the corporation's four ward committees.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या सर्वसाधारण सभेत चर्चेसह विविध विषयांना मंजूरी. #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel #सर्वसाधारणसभा https://t.co/mo2QkMWJAD — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 23, 2026

Kamothe Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrade

Among the major decisions was the approval to appoint MAHAPREIT, a government organisation, to prepare the report, estimates and tender documents for replacing the existing blowers at the Kamothe sewage treatment plant with advanced equipment featuring active magnetic bearings and an integrated Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) system.

The replacement is proposed under a public-private partnership or RESCO model based on deemed energy savings and revenue sharing. The project is aimed at modernising the plant's operations, although the final project cost and implementation timeline were not specified in the release.

Marathi-Medium Schools To Get Infrastructure Upgrades

Improving municipal school infrastructure was another key area of focus. The general body approved two sets of proposals under the Hinduhṛidaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Mission, covering 12 works and a separate seven works, to improve the infrastructure and educational standards of Marathi-medium schools.

The civic body also approved initiatives under the same scheme to develop basic civic amenities across its jurisdiction.

Playground And Garden Improvements Approved

For neighbourhood recreation, the meeting cleared a proposal to develop a playground on parts of land parcels 508 and 520 in Ward 14, under Ward Committee D.

It also approved decorative streetlight installations at Children's Garden in Sector 5, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Garden in Sector 6 and Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden in Sector 22, all in Kamothe.

Tender For Removing Encroachments

The corporation will invite tenders for manpower, machinery and vehicles needed to remove encroachments and unauthorised constructions in Ward Committees A, B, C and D. The proposal had been deferred at the October 6 meeting.

The move is intended to strengthen the civic body's capacity to carry out enforcement operations, though the release did not specify the tender value or the schedule for implementation.

Kharghar Sewerage Proposal Rejected

Despite approving the Kamothe sewage plant modernisation process, the general body rejected a separate proposal to repair, improve and renew sewerage pipelines in the CIDCO-developed Kharghar node for two years.

Two proposals for electrical equipment, power connections and associated works at municipal dialysis centres were deferred. These involve the centre on the first and second floors of the health centre at Plot 17, Sector 36, Kharghar, and the centre at Plot G-1, Sector 7, New Panvel East, in Ward 9.

The decisions leave these works pending, with no revised timelines mentioned in the civic body's release.

Garden Equipment And Other Civic Proposals

The general body approved rate finalisation for equipment used to maintain lawns in municipal gardens for three financial years, from 2026-27 to 2028-29. It also cleared a tender process for supplying sunboard, vinyl board and acrylic board materials to municipal departments.

Proposals to install information boards on municipal-owned open plots along roads and carry out road markings for two years in Kharghar and Kalamboli were rejected.

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The meeting also approved an ex-gratia payment or incentive allowance for municipal employees for Diwali under the 2025-26 financial year.

Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Municipal Secretary Nanasaheb Kamathe and Deputy Secretary Akshay Kadam attended the meeting.

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