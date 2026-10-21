Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Anti-Encroachment Drive, Seizes Illegal Handcarts And Goods Across City

Civic teams have cleared footpaths and removed unauthorised vendors in Panvel, Kamothe, Kharghar and New Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, October 21, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive across the city, seizing unauthorised handcarts, goods and other materials from vendors occupying roads and footpaths.

The action, carried out by the civic body’s encroachment department on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, covered several locations under Ward Committees B, C and D.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेची अतिक्रमणविरोधी कडक कारवाई आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांच्या सूचनेनूसार पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या अतिक्रमण विभागाच्या वतीने शहरातील अनधिकृत अतिक्रमणांविरोधात कडक कारवाई करण्यात येत आहे. #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel https://t.co/DuAy7mV2w8 — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 19, 2026

Action Against Vendors In Ward Committee C

Under Ward Committee C, action was taken against fruit vendors operating near Vista Corner in Sector 21. The civic team seized their goods and handcarts and also dismantled the confiscated carts.

In Kamothe’s Sector 11, the civic team cleared the footpath in front of Axis Bank after seizing materials placed there illegally. The action was aimed at restoring pedestrian access.

Encroachments Cleared In Kharghar And New Panvel

Under Ward Committee B, unauthorised fruit vendors operating along the road in Sector 13, Kharghar, were removed and pedestrian pathways were cleared.

Meanwhile, the encroachment squad under Ward Committee D took action against vendors selling various goods illegally on roads in New Panvel and seized their merchandise.

Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action

The civic administration said the drive would continue against unauthorised encroachments to prevent traffic disruptions and maintain the city’s appearance. It warned of strict and penal action against those putting up illegal flex boards, banners, stalls and sheds in public spaces.

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The corporation has maintained that the campaign will continue at various locations to keep roads and footpaths free of encroachments.

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