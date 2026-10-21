Panvel Municipal Corporation Approves Attendance Allowance For Girls And Business Aid For Women’s Self-Help Groups

The Panvel civic committee approved proposals to support girls’ education and strengthen women-led businesses through financial assistance | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, October 21, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Women and Child Welfare Committee has approved two proposals aimed at encouraging girls to continue their education and helping women’s self-help groups expand their businesses.

The proposals were approved at a committee meeting chaired by Mamata Pritam Mhatre on Wednesday, October 21, at the mayor’s office.

पनवेल महापालिकेच्या महिला व बालकल्याण समितीच्या सभेत विविध विषयांवर चर्चा करून विषय मंजूर #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel #महिलावबालकल्याण https://t.co/srGc2i9lGC — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 21, 2026

Attendance Allowance Scheme For Girls

The first proposal seeks to introduce an attendance allowance scheme for girls in the civic body’s jurisdiction to curb school dropouts, improve regular attendance and encourage girls from economically weaker families to pursue education. The scheme also aims to incentivise academic performance and improve educational outcomes.

Financial Assistance For Women’s Self-Help Groups

The second proposal provides for financial assistance to women’s self-help groups to purchase equipment required for their businesses. The assistance will cover machinery such as sewing machines, flour mills, chilli-grinding machines, bhakri-making machines and leaf-plate-making machines, along with other necessary business equipment.

The initiative aims to strengthen the business capabilities of women’s self-help groups, increase their income and promote financial independence and entrepreneurship among women.

Proposal For Women’s Gyms And Sports Facilities

During the meeting, committee members also called for a detailed discussion on providing women in the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction with dedicated, safe and accessible gyms and sports facilities. The proposal aims to encourage women to exercise regularly and participate in sports.

The committee also reviewed action taken on issues discussed at previous meetings and deliberated on additional matters raised during the session.

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Deputy Commissioner Dr Rupali Mane, department head Kirti Mahajan, medical officer Dr Manisha Chandak, committee members and other officials were present at the meeting.

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