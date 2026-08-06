Thane-Diva Metro Proposed: Maharashtra Govt Plans New Corridor Passing Through Kalwa & Mumbra Benefiting 3 Lakh People; DPR To Be Ready In 6 Months

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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government proposed a new metro corridor connecting Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, with Maha Metro appointing an agency to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within the next six months. The proposed project aims to improve connectivity in rapidly growing suburbs that were not included in the original metro network.

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The proposal was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Monday. The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, MP Naresh Mhaske, MLAs Ravindra Phatak, Madhavi Naik and Niranjan Davkhare, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar and other senior officials. According to a Hindustan Times report, Shinde approved the proposal in principle and directed Maha Metro to submit the DPR within six months.

Details On Proposed Metro

According to Maha Metro, the proposed Thane-Diva Metro corridor will integrate with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor at Mhatardi in Diva, providing seamless connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Gujarat. It will also connect with the Kalyan-Taloja Metro Line (Metro 12) at Manpada, creating an integrated network linking Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, Dombivli, Taloja, Kalyan and Bhiwandi.

Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said the corridor is planned to be partly underground and partly elevated. He added that the final alignment, project cost and construction timeline will be determined after the DPR is completed. Hardikar also noted that land acquisition is expected to be relatively easier than other metro projects due to the availability of sufficient open land along the proposed route.

Mega Project To Benefit 3 Lakh Residents

MLA Niranjan Davkhare said the project is expected to benefit nearly three lakh residents of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, areas that have witnessed rapid urbanisation but remained outside the original metro plan. He said commuters in these suburbs currently rely heavily on overcrowded suburban trains and roads, and the proposed metro would reduce pressure on both transport systems while helping lower railway fatalities caused by overcrowding.

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According to the proposal, the alignment is expected to pass through Kolbad and Old Thane to improve connectivity while minimising inconvenience to local residents. Once completed, the corridor is expected to majorly strengthen public transport links across the Thane region and provide an alternative commuting option for thousands of daily passengers.

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