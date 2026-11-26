Thane District To Launch Deep Clean Drive From November 30, Illegal Hoardings Under Scanner | File Pic

Thane: The Thane district administration will launch a ‘Deep Clean Drive’ across urban and rural areas from November 30, with a special focus on cleanliness, waste management, road maintenance and beautification.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Industries Minister Dr Uday Samant at the District Planning Bhavan on Thursday (November 26). The meeting reviewed civic amenities and sanitation measures being undertaken by municipal corporations and local bodies across the district.

Samant stressed the need for coordinated efforts by all government agencies to ensure clean, well-maintained and systematically developed urban areas. He directed officials to undertake comprehensive cleaning and beautification of roads, footpaths, public spaces and surrounding areas as part of the campaign. He also called for strict action against unauthorised hoardings, encroachments and violations of civic regulations.

Cleanliness and beautification must be maintained consistently. Along with providing quality civic amenities, authorities must ensure that sanitation work meets the required standards Samant said.

Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said cleanliness should not remain a one-day campaign but must become an integral part of the daily functioning of civic bodies. He directed authorities to assign responsibility for cleaning every road and appoint dedicated nodal officers to monitor the work.

He also called for recognising officials and sanitation workers who perform exceptionally well and stressed the need to provide sanitation staff with essential facilities, mediclaim coverage and financial support. He said public participation, along with the involvement of elected representatives and social organisations, was crucial to making cities cleaner.

The meeting was attended by MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, MLAs Balaji Kinikar and Rajesh More, District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav and Ambernath Municipal Council Chief Officer Umakant Gaikwad, among other officials.

Under the drive, roads, footpaths, public spaces, drains and surrounding areas will undergo extensive cleaning. The plan includes regular road sweeping, footpath repairs, road markings, painting and beautification. Dustbins will also be installed at designated locations to facilitate proper waste collection. Authorities will take necessary action based on feedback from citizens.

During the meeting, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal presented details of the civic body's sanitation initiatives. Officials were directed to appoint separate nodal officers for every road and fix accountability for its maintenance. The administration was also asked to make effective use of JCB machines, tippers, mechanical sweepers, sanitation workers and bin-washing machines to speed up the campaign.

The construction department has also been directed to participate in road marking, painting and beautification work. Shinde instructed civic authorities to impose fines on people dumping waste on roads, designate proper waste collection points and ensure that public spaces remain clean.

Ulhasnagar civic issues reviewed

The meeting also reviewed sanitation and infrastructure-related issues in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation area, including removal of encroachments, garbage and construction debris, drain cleaning, mechanised road sweeping, water-based cleaning and city beautification.

Officials were directed to ensure proper disposal of construction waste, clear garbage accumulated at Metro project sites and maintain footpaths. They were also asked to inspect unauthorised water connections and take action within a week. The need to introduce water metering in the supply network was highlighted, while outstanding water bills were also discussed.

Action against illegal hoardings

Samant directed civic bodies to take strict action against unauthorised hoardings across the district. He said prior permission was mandatory for installing hoardings and that structures erected without approval must be removed. He also instructed authorities to conduct structural audits of existing hoardings and undertake necessary safety measures.

AI-based traffic management on Kalyan-Shilphata Road

The meeting also discussed measures to ease traffic congestion on the Kalyan-Shilphata Road. A separate committee has been appointed to address the issue, while the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve traffic management was discussed.

The progress of Metro Line 12, the proposed double-decker flyover and plans to develop modern roads were also reviewed. The meeting discussed dedicated cycling infrastructure, planned road beautification and the availability of funds for these projects.

Rs 11 crore sanctioned for MIDC water supply

A review of sanitation and development works in the Ambernath Municipal Council area was also conducted. Officials discussed planning of works along the Kalyan-Shilphata Road, participation of social organisations and organising competitions to encourage cleanliness.

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Samant also announced that Rs 11 crore had been sanctioned for water supply in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Officials from various municipal corporations, municipal councils and government departments presented updates on sanitation, civic amenities, water supply, traffic management and ongoing infrastructure projects. The minister emphasised coordinated planning and implementation by all concerned agencies to ensure the effective execution of the Deep Clean Drive.

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