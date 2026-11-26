Bhiwandi Shawarma Scare: 120 Fall Ill, Four Serious Patients Shifted To Thane Hospital | AI

Bhiwandi: A suspected food poisoning outbreak linked to cheap chicken shawarma has left 120 people ill in Bhiwandi. Several people fell sick after consuming chicken shawarma purchased from AK Shawarma near Vanjarpatti Naka. Patients reported symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever, prompting their admission to various hospitals. A large number of those affected include women and children.

Four patients whose condition deteriorated were referred to Thane District Hospital for advanced treatment. Meanwhile, Nizampura police have registered an FIR under various sections against the shawarma shop operator, who is currently absconding.

120 Affected, 111 Undergoing Treatment

According to information, AK Shawarma near Vanjarpatti Naka was selling chicken shawarma for Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 50. After consuming the food, people from different parts of the city began complaining of illness, and the number of suspected food poisoning cases rose to 120.

The affected include 59 men, 35 women and 25 children. Nine patients have been discharged after treatment, while 111 are still undergoing medical care. Two children and two women whose condition was reported to be serious have been shifted to Thane District Hospital.

Second Major Food Poisoning Outbreak In The City

This is not the first large-scale food poisoning incident linked to shawarma in Bhiwandi. In June, 107 people fell ill after consuming shawarma from a popular outlet in Khandupada.

With another 120 people affected in the AK Shawarma incident, concerns have resurfaced over food quality, hygiene and enforcement of food safety regulations in the city. The incident has also raised questions about the quality of ingredients and storage practices at outlets selling chicken shawarma at unusually low prices.

VIDEO | Bhiwandi: 53 in hospital after consuming shawarma in Thane, civic body orders daily inspections of unauthorised food stalls, vendors.A total of 53 persons, including 17 children, have been hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a roadside eatery in Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The patients, being treated at the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, also include 25 women, they said. According to Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Medical Officer of Health Dr Sandeep Gadekar, the patients are currently stable.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2026

Civic Body Launches Demolition Drive; FDA Steps Up Inspections

Following the repeated incidents, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), acting on the directions of Commissioner Anmol Sagar, has launched a citywide crackdown.

Unauthorised food stalls, roadside carts and encroachments are being removed using bulldozers. The drive, which began on Wednesday morning and continued until late at night, also witnessed confrontations between some shopkeepers and municipal staff.

The civic administration has maintained that action against unauthorised stalls and the sale of food in unhygienic open spaces will continue. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also begun inspecting food outlets and initiating action against establishments found violating food safety norms.

Shop Operator Absconding, Police Launch Search

Nizampura police have registered an FIR under various sections against the stall operator of AK Shawarma in connection with the incident.

Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Dagle said an investigation was underway and efforts were being made to trace the absconding accused. Police are also examining the ingredients used to prepare the shawarma and whether prescribed food storage and handling standards were violated.

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Food Safety Requires More Than Removing Illegal Stalls

The incident has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the municipal corporation's response. Removing unauthorised stalls alone cannot guarantee the safety of food being sold across the city.

Regular inspections, laboratory testing of food samples, verification of licences and strict enforcement of hygiene standards are equally essential to prevent such incidents.

With 227 people reportedly affected in two major shawarma-linked food poisoning incidents in Bhiwandi, the need for a sustained food safety monitoring system has become increasingly urgent. The challenge for the municipal corporation and the FDA is to ensure that the current crackdown does not remain a temporary campaign but results in lasting improvements in food safety across the city.

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