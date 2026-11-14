Thane District To Host 10-Day Khasdar Krida Sangram From November 20; Competitions Planned At 15 Centres | X @DrSEShinde

Kalyan: More than just a sporting event the second edition of the Khasdar "Krida sangram" will offer athletes across Thane district a platform to showcase their talent in 30 sporting disciplines over 10 days from November 20 to 29. Organised at the initiative of Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde the event will be held across 15 centres covering the Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituencies.

Khasdar Krida Sangram To Cover 10 Locations Across Thane District

The expanded edition will bring competitions to Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa and Shahad, giving local players an opportunity to compete at venues closer to their neighbourhoods.

The sporting disciplines include athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, wrestling, swimming, football, basketball, badminton, chess, archery, boxing, gymnastics, rifle shooting, volleyball, mallakhamb, carrom, handball, tug of war, pickleball, rugby, ring tennis, petanque, langdi, atya-patya, taekwondo, roller skating, judo, table tennis, bodybuilding and box cricket.

Event Expanded After Thousands Participated In First Edition

The first edition witnessed participation from thousands of players, prompting organisers to expand the event this year. The initiative is being supported by Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, legislators from the three constituencies, Shiv Sena district chiefs Gopal Landge and Prakash Patil along with representatives of local civic bodies.

Several major sporting venues have been identified for the competitions. In Thane, events will be held at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Saket Police Ground, Sindhutai Sapkal Archery Complex, Sachin Tendulkar Stadium in Savarkar Nagar and Sharadchandraji Pawar Mini Stadium in Dhokali.

Dombivli, Kalyan, Ambernath And Mumbra Venues Finalised

In Dombivli, the Sant Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Sports Complex will host kabaddi, kho-kho, wrestling, langdi, swimming and box cricket. Other venues include Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Auditorium, South Indian College, Nehru Ground and Regency Anantam. Kalyan's Yashwantrao Chavan Ground (Maxi Ground), Century Rayon Sports Complex in Shahad, Ambernath's shooting range and Gaondevi Ground, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Sports Complex in Mumbra will also host competitions.

Among the key fixtures, athletics will be held at Saket Police Ground from November 20 to 22, badminton at Dadoji Konddev Stadium from November 24 to 28, and basketball at Sharadchandraji Pawar Mini Stadium from November 20 to 28. Rugby is scheduled at Century Rayon Sports Complex from November 26 to 28, while tug-of-war will be held in Mumbra from November 27 to 29.

Football matches will be spread across Runwal Garden in Dombivli, Ordnance Factory and MTPF premises in Ambernath, Legacy Turf at Azde Pada in Dombivli East and City Park Football Ground at Gauripada in Kalyan West. The Gauripada venue will host under-13 matches from November 23 to 26.

Players can register by scanning the QR code on the official event poster, logging in through their mobile numbers and OTPs, and selecting their preferred sport. A ‘Khasdar Sangram Pass’ will be issued after registration.

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