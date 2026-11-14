Mumbai Healthcare Update: BMC Extends Dialysis Services To Civic Hospital Patients At 10 Private Centres, Reserves 40 Per Cent Capacity

The initiative will expand access to dialysis across Mumbai through private healthcare facilities operating under the BMC's public-private partnership model | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 14, 2026: In a move aimed at reducing waiting time for kidney patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to extend dialysis services at 10 privately operated centres under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to patients undergoing treatment at civic hospitals.

Under the initiative, patients receiving treatment at BMC hospitals, dispensaries and maternity homes can be referred to these empanelled private centres for dialysis.

The BMC Public Health Department has issued a circular directing the centres to reserve 40% of their total dialysis capacity for patients referred by the civic body.

According to the circular, the number of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) at civic hospitals is increasing. Diabetes and hypertension are among the major risk factors contributing to kidney complications, adding to the burden on the public healthcare system.

Private Centres To Ease Waiting Time

To improve access to treatment and ease the pressure on civic hospitals, the BMC is utilising dialysis facilities operated by private organisations under the PPP model. The prescribed rates at these centres range from Re 1 to Rs 540 per dialysis session.

The civic body has instructed hospitals and healthcare facilities to counsel patients before referring them to private dialysis centres. Patients must be informed about the available facilities and prescribed charges.

A referral slip duly signed and stamped by the concerned medical officer will be mandatory. Hospitals will also have to submit monthly details of referred patients to the Assistant Health Officer (PPP) under the Public Health Department.

The BMC expects the initiative to increase the availability of dialysis services and reduce the need for patients to visit multiple hospitals to access treatment.

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10 Empanelled Centres Across Mumbai

The 10 empanelled dialysis centres are located across Mumbai: Sahara Educational and Charitable Organisation, Agripada (25 beds); Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, Prabhadevi (12 beds); Life Medicare Hospital, Malad East (16 beds) and Charkop, Kandivali West (13 beds); Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti, Borivali West (8 beds); Namanathji Jain, Borivali East (12 beds); Kachchi Visa Oswal Jain Manav Seva Kendra, Borivali West (11 beds); Taramati Charitable Foundation, Dahisar East (30 beds); Renal Project Company, Kandivali West (15–20 beds); and Mukta Kidney and Dialysis Clinic, Bandra West (40 beds).

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