Mumbai’s KEM Hospital To Get New Lift Within 30 Days, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi Assures Patients Of Relief | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid growing complaints over non-functional lifts at KEM Hospital in Parel, Mumbai Deputy Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ghadi on Thursday assured that a new lift would be installed and made operational within the next 30 days. He also promised to take up the hospital's proposal for two additional lifts with the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner to expedite its approval.

During his visit, Ghadi held discussions with Hospital Dean Dr Harish Pathak and senior medical officials to review the difficulties faced by patients and their relatives. He inspected various wards and interacted with patients to understand the problems caused by the lift crisis.

Ghadi said the existing lift had been in operation for 39 years and had reached the end of its service life. As a temporary arrangement, seriously injured patients are being admitted to the main hospital building to minimise inconvenience.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said, "Work on a new lift is underway in the Orthopaedic Department at KEM Hospital (King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College). The fact that the existing lift is out of service has drawn attention in the media and on social media... This lift is 39 years old; our administration has carried out repairs on it for many years, but every lift has a finite lifespan. BMC has proposed the installation of new lifts—specifically, two lifts instead of one. We will strive to secure the necessary approvals as quickly as possible, and the new lifts will be installed within 30 days." (12.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026

Questions Raised Over Lift Replacement Delays

However, the assurance comes amid questions over the delay in replacing the ageing lifts. In December 2025, the BMC administration, in a letter to social activist Anil Galgali, stated that the hospital's multistorey building, comprising a ground floor and 13 upper floors, had 11 lifts. Five lifts installed by Schindler in 2022 were operational, while the remaining six were being replaced by Johnson Elevators.

The administration had stated that installation work was underway and the new lifts would soon be commissioned. However, nearly 11 months later, several lifts continue to remain non-functional, leaving the five operational lifts to bear excessive passenger loads.

Galgali questioned the prolonged delay, pointing out that lift replacement work could ordinarily be completed within two to 12 weeks. He also demanded that a suitably qualified candidate selected through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) process be appointed as the Dean of KEM Hospital.

BMC Health Committee Seeks Factual Report

Meanwhile, Harish Bhandirge, Chairman of the BMC Health Committee, said that every patient visiting KEM Hospital must receive safe, accessible and quality healthcare. “The administration has been directed to submit a factual report on the lift-related incident within 10 days and expedite the necessary repairs and alternative arrangements. We will also prioritise addressing infrastructure gaps, fire safety concerns and staff shortages to improve patient care,” said Bhandirge.

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Hospital Sources Question Viral Video

Amid concerns over the poor condition of lifts at KEM Hospital, allegations have emerged that the viral video showing a plaster-cast patient struggling to climb the stairs was deliberately filmed to defame the hospital. Hospital sources claimed that CCTV footage from the same day showed the patient walking comfortably with a walker. They alleged that his daughter-in-law had staged the video to malign the hospital's image.

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