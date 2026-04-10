Thane District To Boost Voter Registration Drive, Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Pushes First Major Roll Revision Since 2002

Dr Shrikrishna Panchal | File Photo

Thane, April 10: In a strategic move to bolster voter turnout, the Thane district administration has announced a comprehensive plan to accelerate voter registration and public awareness campaigns.

This decision was finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Strategic initiatives for higher turnout

The administration is set to increase the involvement of municipal corporations to ensure no eligible citizen is left off the electoral rolls. For the first time since 2002, a deep and thorough revision of the voter lists is being conducted to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Digital and social media outreach

To maximize reach, the administration is leveraging both traditional and digital platforms:

Public Displays: Flex banners and advertisements will be strategically placed across municipal-owned properties.

Social Media: Effective use of digital platforms to engage younger demographics and urban residents.

Error Rectification: Specialized software is being deployed to identify and eliminate duplicate entries.

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Dr. Panchal noted that if a voter's name appears in two different locations, the redundant entry is being removed through the official 'Form 7' process. This initiative aims to create a clean, robust database for the upcoming elections, ensuring a fair and participatory democratic process.

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