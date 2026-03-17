Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Orders Smooth LPG Supply, Warns Of Strict Action Against Black Marketing Amid Global Fuel Concerns

Thane administration steps up monitoring to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply and curb black marketing amid global tensions | File Photo

Thane, March 17: In response to potential fuel shortages triggered by the ongoing conflict in Gulf nations, the Thane District Administration has intensified measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders.

During a high-level review meeting held on Monday, March 16, District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal directed officials to maintain a strict vigil against hoarding and the illegal diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial use.

ESMA invoked, citizens urged to avoid panic booking

To safeguard consumer interests, the Central Government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1968, prioritising organised gas distribution. Dr Panchal urged citizens to avoid "panic booking" and disregard baseless rumours, assuring that the supply chain remains functional.

Currently, Thane district services 2,27,742 domestic and 4,430 commercial LPG connections through 13 major agencies. To curb malpractices, special flying squads led by Tehsildars have already conducted over 121 raids across the district.

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Key measures implemented

Control room: A dedicated grievance cell has been activated at the Collector’s office to resolve booking delays.

Monitoring: Oil company sales officers are coordinating directly with the administration to streamline daily requirements of nearly 6,000 cylinders.

Legal action: Strict punitive measures will be taken against any agency found involved in black marketing.

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