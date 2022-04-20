Thane district sports office starts fortnight long summer camp for basketball

A fortnight long summer camp for basketball started today at Father Agnel Sports Complex, Vashi on April 20. The camp will continue till May 4 and the district sports officials have appealed to the interested students to join the camp.

District Sports Officer Snehal Salunkhe said that camp will focus on training youth who want to make their career in sports or even play for good health.

“The training camp is being organized by the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Services and Thane District Sports Officer's Office at Father Agnel Sports Complex, Vashi every day from 6.30 am to 9.30 am,” said Salunkhe.

Players between the age group of 8 to 12 years can participate. Interested students can contact Zubair Sheikh at 07709290076 to participate in the camp

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:31 AM IST