Indore Sports Update: 'Khelotsav 2022' concludes at Vaishnav Institute of Management; Indore Sports Club's summer cricket camp from April 11

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The closing ceremony of four-day Khelotsav 2022 at Shri Vaishnav Management Institute, Indore was held in the presence of Ranji player Rajesh Kanojia. Sports officer Balwant Salunke presented the game summary.

The results of winners are as follows: Basketball- Male Akshat Karade and his team, runners-up Vinay Sher and his team, women's basketball: Winner - Sonia Mandloi, runner-up-Samiksha Jain. Table Tennis: Winner- Vipul Parmar, runner-up Harshit Gupta, men's winner Rohit Solanki, Satyam Patil, runner-up Mikita Jain and Nancy Prajapat.

Pickle Ball singles women's winner Divya Parmar, Ishika Patidar, doubles women's runner-up, Divya Parmar, Shivani Raghuvanshi, runner-up women's doubles, Akshita Soni, Anshika Yadav , men's singles Vaibhav Jain, runner-up singles Idris Kanswala, men's doubles Dikshant Dwivedi, Shishir Tripathi, runner-up Anirudh Bhati, Aman Joshi. Badminton men's singles winner Gaurav Sahni,. runner-up Vaibhav Jain, men's doubles winner Gaurav Sahni, runner-up Vaibhav Jain, men's doubles runner-up Vipul Parmar, Yash Patidar, women's singles winner Siddhi Pariyani and Samiksha Jain, women's doubles winners Samruddhi Mishra and Aashi Billore. Women's cricket team winner Sakshi Bagora and her team runner-up Samiksha Jain and her team. Kabaddi men's winner Vivek Narayan Chaudhary and his team, runner-up Pratham Upadhyay and his team.

Tug-of-war: Men's winner was Devashish and his team, runner-up Tarun Motwani and his team. Tug of war women's winner Sakshi Bagora and her team while runner-up Sonia Mandloi and her team.

The Khelotsav Championship Trophy was won by BBA. On this occasion, Trustee of the Institute, Sharad Tulsyan and Head of the Department Dr Abhijit Chatterjee, all the professors, staff and 1000 students of the college were present. The programme were conducted by Dr Shalu Kotwani and Dr Digambar Negi. The coordinators were Shikha Jain and Dr Prachi Nikam.

Madhya Pradesh win by 10 wickets

Madhya Pradesh defeated Jharkhand by 10 wickets to earn 7 points in the four-day CK Nayudu Trophy Under-25 cricket match played in Trivandrum. Jharkhand gave a target of 92 runs to win, which MP team achieved without in 38.3 overs. With this victory, MP qualified for the knockouts. In the second innings, Mohammed Arham Akil 34 and Yash Dubey remained unbeaten on 46 for MP. Jharkhand scored 160 runs in the first innings and 247 in the second innings. While Madhya Pradesh scored 316 runs in the first innings.

Indore team leads by 304 runs

Thanks to Abhishek Bhandari's century (113 runs), Indore scored 429 runs in the first innings in reply to Jabalpur's 125 runs and took a 304-run lead in the MY Memorial Senior Cricket tournament being played here at Gymkhna Ground.

Kuldeep Gehi contributed 74 and Abhishek Mavi made 70 runs. On the second day, Jabalpur scored 81 for 3 in their second innings.

Indore build huge score, Madhav's hits double ton

Madhav Tiwari (201) scored a double century in the Hiralal Gaikwad under-18 cricket tournament being played here at Narmadapuram.

Indore declared their first innings at 621 for 6 on the second day against Narmadapuram. Ansh Bagdia scored 171 runs. By the end of the second day's play, Narmadapuram made 147 for the loss of 2 wickets.

Indore beat Shahdol

Indore earned 6 points by defeating Shahdol by 7 wickets in the MM Jagdale Trophy under-15 cricket match. On the last day, Shahdol gave a target of 285 runs for win, which Indore achieved by losing 3 wickets. Harshit Yadav scored 134 runs. While Krishna Purabhiya added 93 runs.

Indore Sports Club's summer cricket camp from Apr 11

A summer cricket camp will be organized by Indore Sports Club from April 11 at ITI ground. Club secretary Karan Singh Shekhawat and Raju Singh Chouhan said that children between 8 and 16 years can be given training in the camp. During the training, these players will play practice matches. Young players coming to the camp will also be given information about physical fitness and cricket rules. Training will be given on the turf wicket from 7 to 9 am. The training will be conducted by a former Ranji Trophy player. For entering the camp, the players can contact Bhavani Shankar Joshi and Hukum Chouksey in the morning at the ITI ground.

Priyanshi, Monisha and Ashutosh in title clash

In the 16th Parakh League badminton competition, organized by Sartaj Academy, Priyanshi Patel in senior girls, Monisha Badjatya in junior girls and Ashutosh Binnani in junior boys entered the finals.

In the competition, being held at Narayan Bagh Child Development Center, Priyanshi defeated Sandili Goyal 12-15, 15-10, 15-11, Monisha defeated Yashika Jaiswal by 15-1, 15-2, Maheshwari Salunke defeated Divyanshi Garde 15-5, 15-2, Aradhya Arya defeated Jaiswal 15-8, 15-8, Ashutosh defeated Nidhay Raghuvanshi 15-5, 15-8, Tejas Ghyar defeated Vivaan Jain 15-1,15-1, Gautam Munat defeated Vidhan Jain 15-6,15-2, Teerth Goyal defeated Vansh Jaiswal 15-5,15-6 and Divyansh Salunke defeated Aarav Goyal 15-3 , 15-7. Vivaan Jain defeated Samarth Dubey 15-3, 15-4, Vaibhav Lahoria defeated Akshat Madel.

Gold to Rohit Bajpai and Mansi Bagora

Rohit Bajpai and Mansi Bagora won gold medals in 18+ boys and girls, respectively of the 6th All India Yoga Sports Championship organized by Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association at Maheshwari Bhawan. The players were given prizes by BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Deepak Joshi and Harinarayan Yadav. The guests were welcomed by Ishwar Singh Chauhan, Durga Shankar Moyal, Naveen Gaur, Nitin Chauhan and Anurag Tiwari. The programme was conducted by Gulab Singh Chauhan and vote of thanks was proposed by Krishna Gopal Mishra.

The results of the championship are as follows: Boys category: Age Group 6-8 Years: Tanay Purohit Gold, Harsh Dalvi Silver, Shivaay Joshi Bronze. Age Group 9-11 Years: Yug Yadav Gold, Utkarsh Singh Chauhan Silver, Mohit Bagora Bronze. Age Group 12-14 Years: Tanishk Bagora Gold, Kirtan Gehlot Silver, Kushagra Singh Chauhan Bronze. Age Group 15-17 Years: Anshul Tiwari Gold, Yashaswa Nimbalkar Silver, Vishal Parmar Bronze. Age Group 18+ Years: Rohit Bajpai Gold, Ajay Joshi Silver, Pradeep Tiwari Bronze. Age Group 50+ Years: Uma Maheshwarrao Kaklara Gold.

Girls Category: Age Group 6-8 Years: Vidhi Chauhan Gold, Devina Chawla Silver, Aadya Jain Bronze. Age Group 9-11 Years: Nitya Bhadauria Gold, Chetali Joshi Silver, Avyanna Garuda Bronze. Age Group 12-14 Years: Devishi Gupta Gold, Shreya Sharma Silver, Bhumika Sengar Bronze. Age Group 15-17 Years: Vaishnavi Rathore Gold, Khushi Verma Silver, Niharika Sharma Bronze. Age Group 18+ Years: Mansi Bagora Gold, Tanya Chauhan Silver, Sarita Vidoria Bronze. Age Group 50+ Years: Sangeeta Damle Gold, Nidhi Pehelwan Silver.

130 Fitness Club will organises free self defense classes

Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Association President Gautam Lashkari said that five days free self-defense classes to women and children of Indore district under the joint aegis of 130 Fitness Clubs and State Taekwondo Academy from April 11 to April 15 at Shrimangal Nagar, scheme no 140. Interested women and children can contact Mahima Raisinghani and Deepak Dhansore on mobile number 88896 14678.

Indore and Bhopal players dominate climbing tourney

Players of Indore and Bhopal excelled in the last day of Madhya Pradesh Sports Climbing Tournament and won medals.

During the competition, organized by Madhya Pradesh Sports Climbing Association at Emerald Heights International School, Mamta Paswan of Bhopal secured the first position in the women's bouldering category. Dhruvika Rathore of Indore had to be content with silver while Gungun Choksi of Khandwa won the bronze. Indore dominated the men's section but Bhopal occupied the top spot. Priyansh Sen of Bhopal stood first. Indore's Devyansh Yadav got the silver and Rishabh Agarwal got bronze. Saon Biswas of Indore finished sixth.

In the junior category of bouldering event, Yogita Bundela of Tikamgarh secured first position, Purvi Kaushik of Ujjain got the second spot and Himani Dabi of Indore got the third position. Indore's Vedika Singh stood fifth. On the other hand, Bhopal dominated in the sub-junior boys' category and won two medals. Devansh Sisodia got the first while Prince Paswan has to satisfied with the second position. Prathamesh Chaurasia of Indore got third spot. Among the girls, Mitchell Robinson of Mhow got the first position, Vaibhavi Girwal of Dhar got the second position and Saanvi Tekwaria of Indore got the third position. Tarushi Gupta and Priyamvada Chaurasia of Indore were also in fourth and fifth place.The prize distribution of the competition took place in the hospitality of Muktesh Singh, Director, Emerald Heights. The special guest were Om Soni, Vice President of MP Olympic Association and Akram Khan. The programme was conducted by Sanjay Mishra. Atharv Goyal and Mitchell Robinson were adjudged the best players of the event.

Index Cricket Academy win title

In the Ramesh Chandra Goud trophy under-18 cricket tournament, Index Cricket Academy won the title. In the final, Index Cricket Academy defeated Central India by 6 wickets. Winning the toss, Central India scored 104 runs in 27 overs. Highest runs were scored by Sahil Dhiman for Central India. Nitin Patel took 5 and Ritesh Soni bagged 2 wickets for Index Cricket Academy. For Index Cricket Academy, Prashant Patidar scored 37 not out and Aniket scored 35 not out. In 25 overs, Index Cricket Academy reached the target for the loss of 4 wickets. Nitin Patel of Index Cricket Academy was adjudged Man of the Match and Prashant followed by Prashant Patidar Man of the Series. The Chairman of Index Group Suresh Singh Bhadauria and MD of Mount Litra Zee School, Mayankraj Singh Bhadauria, Manoj Bajpayee, Principal of Mount Litra Zee School, Rupesh Verma, CEO of Mount Litra Zee School, Anjan Halder, Coach of Index Cricket Academy expressed happiness on this spectacular victory achieved by Index Cricket Academy.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Dr Anand Rai arrested in Delhi for dragging CM OSD in paper leak scandal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 02:17 AM IST