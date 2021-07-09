Thane district reports 533 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 12

The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 5,36,449 with the single day addition of 533 cases, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 12 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 10,789.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has reached 1,17,854, while the death toll stood at 2,622, another official said.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,114 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,14,444. Besides, 121 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,24,296.

8,815 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,89,982. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.05 %. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.02%.

Currently 6,24,511 people are in home quarantine and 4,572 people are in institutional quarantine.

