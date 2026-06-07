Thane District Launches 'Ghongadi Baithak' Blanket Meetings In Tribal Belts; Collector Sits With Villagers To Address Grievances |

Thane: In a significant departure from conventional bureaucratic operations, the Thane district revenue administration has launched a grassroots public outreach initiative titled “Ghongadi Baithak” (Blanket Meetings) to address grievances in the remote, tribal belts of Shahapur Taluka.

Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal Leads Unique Nocturnal Assemblies

Led by Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, the unique initiative bridges the gap between the administrative machinery and rural communities. Deviating from formal office settings, senior administrative heads traveled into the interior pockets of the district to hold open nocturnal assemblies, sitting directly on traditional blankets (ghongadis) alongside local villagers.

The administration’s nighttime outreach strategy acknowledges that daytime commutes to urban centers present a major financial and logistical hurdle for daily-wage farmers. The public forum drew substantial attendance from rural families and women who seized the opportunity to present long-standing issues directly to top decision-makers.

Key Grievances Raised and Addressed On-Site

Key grievances raised during the deliberations included acute drinking water shortages, dilapidated road infrastructure, erratic power supply, delays in Forest Rights Act claims, and bottlenecks in accessing grassroot welfare schemes. Instead of processing these complaints through traditional bureaucratic layers, Dr. Panchal documented the cases on-site, directing immediate, expedited interventions.

"Evaluating files inside air-conditioned cabins has its place, but directly observing the struggles of our citizens is vital for robust governance," Dr. Panchal stated, emphasizing that these interactive sessions are crucial for fortifying public trust.

The extensive field operation was supported by a dedicated administrative team, including Additional Collector Harishchandra Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Sandeep Mane, Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap, and Shahapur Tehsildar Parameshwar Kasule. To fully assess ground realities, the entire delegation concluded the night by staying over at Dolkhamb village. This community-centric model, widely recognized as the 'Thane Pattern', sets an exemplary benchmark for responsive, transparent public governance across Maharashtra.

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