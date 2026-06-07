State Excise Department Busts Major Interstate Liquor Smuggling Racket In Thane, Seizes ₹1.90 Crore Goa-Made Foreign Liquor |

Thane: Following the recent hooch tragedy in Pune, the State Excise Department has intensified its vigilance, busting a major interstate liquor smuggling racket in Thane. Officials intercepted a massive consignment of Goa-manufactured foreign liquor valued at ₹1.90 crore, including the transport truck.

Excise Team Sets Trap Near Mokashipada

Acting on a tip-off regarding a large shipment of illicit foreign liquor heading towards Thane, an excise team led by Inspector Digambar Shewale set up a trap near Mokashipada on the Panvel-Mumbai Highway. On June 4, the team intercepted a suspicious truck. Upon questioning, the truck driver, identified as Praveen Kumar (23, a resident of Jalore, Rajasthan), attempted to mislead authorities by claiming the vehicle was carrying automobile parts.

However, a thorough inspection of the vehicle revealed a massive stash hidden under a tarpaulin. Officials recovered 1,530 boxes containing 73,440 bottles of a prominent foreign liquor brand banned for sale in the state. According to officials, the seized bottles lacked mandatory batch numbers and retail price markings. The driver has been arrested, and the truck, along with a mobile phone, has been confiscated.

Excise Department Helpline

In light of hazardous adulterants like methanol and chloral hydrate being found in illicit alcohol, Pradeep Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the Konkan Divisional Excise Department, has urged citizens to report illegal manufacturing or sales. Information can be shared via the toll-free number 18002339999 or WhatsApp at 8422001133. The department has assured that the identity of informants will remain strictly confidential.

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