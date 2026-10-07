Thane District Investment Conclave 2026 On October 9 To Showcase Manufacturing Potential, Attract Investors & Boost Jobs | AI

Thane: Leveraging its strategic location within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), robust industrial ecosystem, excellent connectivity, skilled workforce, and seamless access to extensive consumer markets, the District Industry Center Thane is organizing the Thane District Investment Conclave 2026. The high-profile event is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026, at 10:30 AM at the Regal Hall, Tip Top Plaza, near Mulund Check Naka on LBS Road, Thane West.

Driving Industrial Excellence and Expansion

The primary objective of the conclave is to effectively showcase Thane’s robust manufacturing and investment potential to entrepreneurs and investors, drive new investments, spur the expansion of existing enterprises, and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

The conclave will be held under the esteemed guidance of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister of Industries Dr. Uday Samant, alongside Industries Commissioner Dr. Kadambari Balkawade. Special Commissioner (Maitri) Vaibhav Waghmare and Thane Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal will also mark their presence at the event. The conference will witness participation from prominent industrialists, prospective investors, industry representatives, and key stakeholders.

Fostering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Beyond attracting heavy investments, the conclave is expected to provide a major fillip to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The establishment of new ventures and the expansion of existing businesses are projected to create direct and indirect local employment opportunities. Furthermore, the growth of supporting sectors—such as specialized services, transport, supply chain logistics, and maintenance—will energize the local economy, strengthen the regional supply chain, and encourage technological modernization, entrepreneurship, and industrial competitiveness.

Key Sectors and Strategic Advantages

Thane offers a highly favorable business climate across diverse sectors, including:

Manufacturing, Engineering, Information Technology, and ITes.

Logistics, Warehousing, Pharmaceuticals, and Chemical Industries.

Green Technologies and various specialized service sectors.

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Highlighting the significance of the upcoming event, Sonali Devare, Deputy Commissioner of the District Industry Center, stated:

"Thane District Investment Conclave 2026 is a vital step toward channeling more investments into the district by effectively leveraging Thane's industrial capacity, strategic MMR positioning, robust connectivity, and expansive marketplace. We are confident that this summit will provide a comprehensive platform for investment opportunities, fostering rapid industrial growth, the expansion of local businesses, and widespread job creation. We earnestly urge all entrepreneurs, investors, and industrial stakeholders to participate and actively contribute to Thane's industrial evolution."

The conclave will offer entrepreneurs and investors an immersive platform to evaluate Thane's industrial capacity, infrastructure, market reach, and multi-sector investment potential firsthand, facilitating direct dialogue with administrative leadership and establishing a growth-conducive environment.

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