Siren Tests In South Mumbai On October 8-9, BMC Urges Citizens Not To Panic

Prototype sirens at two south Mumbai buildings will be sounded during a planned civic testing exercise | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: Residents of south Mumbai, particularly around Fort, may hear sirens on October 8 and 9 as civic authorities conduct tests of prototype siren equipment installed on two buildings.

The BMC said the sirens installed at the Old Secretariat, Fort, and the Civil Defence College building near Cross Maidan will be sounded as part of a pre-planned testing exercise.

The civic administration clarified that the exercise does not indicate any emergency or imminent threat and urged residents not to panic or draw any conclusions upon hearing the sirens.

Siren Equipment Development

The prototype siren equipment has been developed by a team from the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the guidance of the Director General, Civil Defence, New Delhi.

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BMC Urges Public Cooperation

The BMC said the siren testing is being conducted as a planned exercise and appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities. Residents have also been urged not to believe or circulate unauthorised information or rumours regarding the siren tests.

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