Mumbai: BMC Tightens Attendance Rules, Orders 6-Month Biometric Audit Across Civic Departments

The BMC has ordered closer monitoring of employee attendance and disciplinary action over biometric irregularities | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered a six-month audit of biometric attendance records of its employees and officers and directed immediate administrative action against those found marking attendance late, from locations other than their designated workplace, recording single punches or remaining absent despite marking attendance.

A September 30 directive issued by the BMC’s General Administration Department specifically calls for show-cause notices to Senior Medical Officers, Chief Medical Officers, Deputy Medical Superintendents and Medical Superintendents found violating attendance norms.

Attendance Irregularities Under Scrutiny

The move follows concerns over attendance irregularities raised during Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare’s visit to Sion Hospital in the first week of September. Lavangare, who also holds charge of the health department, had assured the media that necessary action would be taken.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported that the BMC issued show-cause notices to 35 postgraduate doctors at HBT Trauma Care Centre, Jogeshwari, over biometric discrepancies, including single punches. The civic body subsequently widened its scrutiny, with around 100 doctors at major civic hospitals reportedly receiving notices over prolonged absence and attendance-related violations.

The latest directive also holds administrative officers accountable for failing to monitor irregularities despite them being detected. It notes that employees and officers continued to draw salaries despite attendance discrepancies and seeks explanations from the concerned supervisory officers.

Strict Action For Violations

In a follow-up, Chief Medical Superintendent and Head of Department, Secondary Health Care Services, Dr Chandrakant Pawar issued a circular on October 6 to employees and contractual staff at peripheral and speciality hospitals. They have been directed to remain at their designated workplaces during assigned working hours and shifts, failing which strict disciplinary action will be taken.

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The September 30 order also flags cases where ANM approvals were granted without prior approval of the competent authority, directing administrative officers to explain such instances.

The BMC has directed departments to prevent recurrence of such violations and submit a complete action-taken report within seven days.

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