BMC Pushes AI, Machine Learning And Data-Driven Decisions To Improve Sewerage Pumping Stations Across City |

Mumbai: Data-driven decision-making and advanced technology must be leveraged to make the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) sewerage pumping stations more efficient, reliable and responsive, directed Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Vipin Sharma.

BMC Official Reviews AI Centre

On Wednesday, Dr. Sharma visited the AI- and Machine Learning-based Information & Analytics Centre operational at the influent pumping station in Bandra, where he reviewed the system’s functioning, monitoring mechanisms and predictive analytics capabilities. Chief Engineer (Sewerage Operations) Prachiti Desai and other senior officials were present.

The Centre has been established by BMC’s Sewerage Operations Department with the support of Metro Waste Management and iPUMPNET. The AI/ML-enabled system integrates operational data to provide early warning of potential issues, predictive insights and data-backed decision support, helping improve the efficiency and reliability of the sewerage pumping network.

Predictive Analytics Capabilities Reviewed

During the visit, Dr. Sharma reviewed the functioning of the influent pumping station, the integration of operational data and the centre’s advanced predictive analysis capabilities. He expressed satisfaction with the centre’s functioning and stressed that its technological capabilities should be utilised to their fullest potential.

“Technology must translate into timely, data-driven decisions and measurable improvements in operations. AI, Machine Learning and predictive analytics should be extensively deployed to optimise sewerage pumping stations and strengthen the reliability of Mumbai’s sewerage infrastructure,” Dr. Sharma directed officials, contractors and technology partners.

He further emphasised BMC’s commitment to deploying advanced technology, machine learning and predictive analytics to make sewerage system across the city and suburbs more efficient, reliable and responsive.

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