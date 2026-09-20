Thane District General Hospital Set For Major Transformation With New Super-Speciality Facility |

Thane: In a major push to overhaul public healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra, the Health Department is fast-tracking the operationalization of the newly constructed super-speciality facility at the Thane District General Hospital. Designed to serve as a benchmark model for the state’s Public Health Department, the facility is set to deliver advanced, state-of-the-art medical services to common citizens.

​Following a regional healthcare review meeting for the Konkan division, Health Services Commissioner and National Health Mission (NHM) Director Sanjay Katkar personally inspected the state-of-the-art building. He was accompanied by Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Ashok Nandapurkar, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar, and District Health Officer Gangadhar Parghe, alongside other senior healthcare officials.

​During the detailed walkthrough, Commissioner Katkar inspected the upgraded operation theatres, fully equipped intensive care units (ICUs), and advanced diagnostic suites including CT scan and MRI facilities. To prevent delays in making these specialized services accessible to the public, Katkar directed local authorities, specifically Dr. Nandapurkar and Dr. Pawar, to immediately resolve all pending administrative and technical bottlenecks.

​Considering the hospital's expanded capacity and regional importance, detailed deliberations were held regarding elevating its official classification to a 'State Level' institution. Strategic decisions were emphasized to redefine specific technical and administrative roles, optimizing manpower for direct patient care and operational efficiency.

​Priority Review: Child Healthcare & Facility Maintenance

​During the meeting, officials also reviewed the implementation of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). Instructions were issued to achieve 100% health screening for children within the ongoing fortnight, while ensuring all required follow-up treatments and surgeries are completed promptly.

​RBSK Officer Vinod Joshi confirmed that the Commissioner additionally mandated strict adherence to hospital hygiene, security protocols, adequate medicine stock management, and regular maintenance of all newly installed high-tech machinery.

​"The State's primary objective is to ensure that underprivileged and ordinary patients from Thane and nearby rural areas do not have to travel to Mumbai or expensive private facilities for complex medical treatments. Citizens here will receive 100% free, world-class healthcare, making this a top-tier government institution in Maharashtra."

— Sanjay Katkar, Commissioner of Health Services & Mission Director, NHM

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