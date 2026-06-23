Thane District Faces Severe 38 Per Cent Water Deficit Due To Delayed Monsoon; TMC Imposes 20 Pc Cuts Until August 31

Thane authorities have imposed a 20% water cut and scheduled shutdowns as reservoir levels remain critically low amid a delayed monsoon | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 22: A delayed monsoon triggered by the El Niño phenomenon has severely strained the water supply across Thane district, forcing regional authorities to implement emergency conservation measures. With water reserves dropping rapidly, cities across the region are now heavily reliant on the remaining stocks of the Andhra and Barvi dams.

A total of 124.4 million cubic metres (MCM) of water is required to sustain the region for a 71-day period from June 22 to August 31. However, the combined available stock in the Barvi and Andhra dams currently stands at just 81.21 MCM—after accounting for a 5% loss due to evaporation.

This leaves the district grappling with a critical 38% supply deficit, with existing reserves projected to last only until the end of August if strictly managed.

Regional Management And Impacted Cities

The Barvi dam network, managed via the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), serves as the primary water lifeline for several major urban centres in the district. The supply crunch is directly affecting:

. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)

. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

. Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)

. Ambernath and Badlapur Municipal Councils

. Taloja industrial area

To bridge the 38% deficit, the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department issued a directive during a recent high-level meeting, ordering all local self-governing bodies to strictly regulate water distribution between June 22 and August 31.

Officials from the Thane Water Resources Department confirmed to the press that the remaining stock can stretch until August 31 only if rigorous, scheduled distribution planning is maintained.

Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 20% Blanket Cut

In response to the dwindling reserves, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)—which draws its water from a combination of MIDC, the STEM Water Distribution Authority, its own municipal schemes, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)—has officially initiated aggressive rationing.

TMC Executive Engineer Vinod Pawar announced a blanket 20% water cut across the city's jurisdiction to preserve available stocks until heavy rains arrive.

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Key Rationing Measures

24-Hour Shutdowns: Areas dependent on MIDC infrastructure will face a complete 24-hour water shutdown every Wednesday and Thursday.

Exceptions: Authorities noted that the impact of these cuts will be minimal for residents and businesses within the Wagle Estate locality.

Local civic bodies continue to urge citizens to use water sparingly as the administration monitors weather patterns, hoping for a swift revival of the monsoon to replenish the district's primary reservoirs.

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