Thane District Disburses ₹21.74 Crore Medical Aid To Over 2,500 Patients Under CM Relief Fund

Thane district rolls out over ₹21 crore in medical aid, enhancing access to life-saving treatments for patients | Representational Image

Thane, April 14: In a significant boost to regional healthcare accessibility, the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund has emerged as a vital lifeline for underprivileged patients in Thane.

Under the strategic vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the district has successfully distributed medical financial assistance totaling ₹21.74 crore to 2,514 eligible patients during the current financial year.

Reforms streamline aid distribution

The program's success is attributed to several transformative reforms, including the establishment of dedicated district cells, a transition to a completely paperless application process, and the expedited disposal of claims.

These systemic improvements, combined with strategic partnerships through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and crowdfunding initiatives, have streamlined the delivery of aid.

Comprehensive coverage for critical illnesses

The fund provides financial support for 20 life-threatening conditions, including:

Transplants: Heart, liver, kidney, lung, bone marrow, and hip/knee replacements.

Pediatric Care: Cochlear implants (ages 2–6) and specialized neonatal surgeries.

Critical Care: Cancer treatments (chemotherapy/radiation), brain disorders, dialysis, and severe burn injuries.

Accidents: Road accident victims and electrical shock trauma.

State-wide impact

The impact extends beyond Thane; from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, a total of 40,776 patients across Maharashtra received cumulative aid worth ₹333.06 crore.

A recent milestone includes an MoU between the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, BPCL Foundation, and Tata Memorial Center, specifically aimed at funding pediatric cancer treatments through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

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Helpline for assistance

Rameshwar Naik, Head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Charity Hospital Help Desk, urged citizens to utilise these services. For further information and assistance, a dedicated toll-free helpline has been established at 1800-123-2211.

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