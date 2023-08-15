Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare Appeals Citizens To Avoid Use Of Plastic & Paper Flags On Independence Day |

Thane: It is noticed that small size paper and plastic national flag is used every year on the national festivals of 26th January, 15th August as well as on 1st May Maharashtra Day and other important events and sports events. School students, children, individuals buy this national flag out of patriotism and enthusiasm. But these flags are dropped on the same day in the evening or the next day. It disrespects the national flag. Due to this reason the Thane district collector Ashok Shingare has appealed the citizens not to use paper and plastic national flags.

According to the government decision of the Home Department, committees have been formed at Gram Panchayat, Municipal Council level to collect, damaged and torn flags lying elsewhere on the road and destroy them according to the procedure mentioned in the National Flag Code.

Committees Formed To Ensure Flag Code Is Followed

At Gram Panchayat level- chairman- Gram Sevak, members- headmaster of schools, Police Patil and at Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat level, the chief executive officer, superintendent of police and chief officer, municipalities have been informed to form committees such as chairman-chief officer, member- principal of schools in the city, senior police inspector of concerned Police Station or their representative.

Shingare said, "Paper and plastic national flags should not be used on and after 15 August 2023. The national flag should not be flown elsewhere. The national flag should be respected. Also, the government committees appointed in this regard by all citizens, social organizations, non-governmental organizations should also collect the national flags lying elsewhere, damaged and torn, and any organizations or individuals should hand over the national flags collected by themselves to the government committees. These committees should accept it and dispose of the damaged and torn national flags by the committees appointed as per the provisions of the flag code."