Thane District Bans Loose Sale Of Petrol, Diesel In Bottles, Cans Amid Shortage Rumours; Strict Action Warned

Thane administration bans loose fuel sale to curb panic buying and prevent misuse amid shortage rumours | File

Thane, March 27: In a decisive move to maintain law and order, the Thane District Administration has imposed an immediate ban on the sale of petrol and diesel in bottles, cans or any loose containers. The directive, issued by District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, follows widespread rumours on social media regarding a potential fuel shortage.

Ban imposed under petroleum rules

Invoking the Petroleum Rules 2002, the administration aims to prevent any untoward incidents involving inflammable substances. Under this order, fuel pump operators are strictly instructed to dispense fuel only directly into the tanks of vehicles.

Key directives issued to petrol pumps

Prohibition: Sale of fuel in plastic bottles, cans or drums is strictly banned.

Surveillance: All petrol pumps must maintain 24-hour CCTV surveillance and precise fuel logs.

Enforcement: Violators will face criminal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

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Authorities push for strict compliance

Dr Panchal has directed police commissioners of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar to ensure ground-level compliance. Additionally, oil companies including HPCL, IOCL and BPCL have been tasked with maintaining adequate stock to prevent panic buying. This order remains effective until further notice.

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