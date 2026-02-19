Thane District Achieves Remarkable Success In 'Majhi Vasundhara' Abhiyan

Thane: In a significant boost to environmental conservation efforts, Thane district has secured a prestigious position at the divisional level for its outstanding performance in the state-government-led 'Majhi Vasundhara' (My Earth) Abhiyan.

Divisional-Level Recognition

Launched on October 2, 2020, by the Government of Maharashtra, the initiative focuses on the protection and conservation of the five elements of nature — Earth, Air, Water, Fire, and Sky. Local self-government bodies across the state were evaluated on their implementation of eco-friendly initiatives, and Thane district emerged as a top performer.

Top Performers Honoured

The district’s success is highlighted by the exceptional performance of its Gram Panchayats and administrative leadership:

Kalher Gram Panchayat: Secured 1st Rank in the state in the category of villages with a population of over 10,000. It was awarded a cash prize of ₹1.75 Crore. Additionally, it received ₹75 Lakh for peak performance in the 'Bhumi' (Land) thematic category.

Singapur Gram Panchayat: Ranked 3rd in the state in the category for villages with a population of less than 1,000, winning a cash prize of ₹50 Lakh.

Administrative Excellence: Thane District’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) secured the 2nd Rank in the state for exemplary leadership. Furthermore, the Murbad and Bhiwandi Panchayat Samitis were recognized for having the best Block Development Officers (BDOs) at the divisional and district levels, respectively.

Administrative Leadership Recognised

A State-Wide Environmental Movement

Mass Participation Across State

The 'Majhi Vasundhara' campaign saw active participation from 422 urban local bodies and 27,895 Gram Panchayats, totaling 28,317 local self-government institutions across Maharashtra.

Under this mission, the participating bodies implemented a wide range of environmental initiatives, including:

Wide-Ranging Green Initiatives

Afforestation and Tree Plantation

Water Conservation

Cleanliness Drives

Energy Efficiency Programs

Solid Waste Management

The state government evaluates these institutions based on their tangible impact on environmental preservation, rewarding the best-performing bodies and officials with cash prizes to encourage continued sustainable development. Thane’s comprehensive success across various categories underscores the district's commitment to a greener future.

