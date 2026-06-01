Thane Disability Care Home Shut After Resident’s Drowning; SHRC To Deliver Verdict On June 8

The closure of a Thane-based disability care institution following a resident's death has sparked wider scrutiny of licensing and compliance standards | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 1: What was once a home to 10 persons with intellectual disabilities and a school for around 20 special children now stands shut, its gates locked since a tragic accident in which a 25-year-old man allegedly accidentally drowned in an open water storage tank in 2024, an incident that eventually changed everything.

Yash Foundation, a Thane-based institution established in 2018 for children and adults with disabilities, was ordered to close immediately after a 25-year-old mentally disabled resident allegedly drowned in a water tank negligently left open on the premises in November 2024.

The man had been living at the facility for nearly one-and-a-half years. The incident triggered proceedings before the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which is now in the final stages of the case and is scheduled to pass its orders on June 8.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, an individual associated with the institution recalled the turmoil that followed the accident.

“The foundation was started by people trained in handling children and adults with special needs. Everything was functioning smoothly. We had around 10 residents who depended on the institution as their home and about 20 children who attended the school,” the source said.

Institution recounts events following accident

Describing the incident as a tragic accident, the source said the institution had cooperated with investigators from the beginning.

“We voluntarily handed over CCTV footage of the accident to the investigating officers. There was never any attempt to hide what had happened,” the source claimed.

The closure, however, had consequences beyond the institution itself. Staff members lost their jobs overnight, while families of residents were left scrambling for alternatives.

“When we were directed to shut down in November 2024 immediately, everyone was in panic. The residents had nowhere to go and their parents were suddenly faced with a difficult situation. The institution has remained closed ever since,” the source said.

The matter reached the SHRC after a local resident filed a complaint in 2025 alleging that the institution was functioning without mandatory permissions and that special-needs children were being allegedly subjected to abuse and neglect. The first hearing was held in June 2025. The complaint also highlighted the drowning death of the resident.

Investigation examines compliance and licensing issues

Another official from the investigating team working on the case claimed that opposition from some local residents stemmed from behavioural issues displayed by certain inmates. According to the source, the deceased resident had recently shown signs of aggression and behavioural changes.

“The staff had allowed him some space to calm down as part of behavioural management practices. The accident allegedly occurred because the water tank lid had been negligently left open,” the source said.

The source further claimed that the deceased resident’s parents did not lodge a police complaint against the institution because they believed the death was accidental and feared that closure of the facility would affect other residents who relied on its services.

During the course of the proceedings, the SHRC examined the permissions and licences required for such institutions. Authorities from the District Disability Empowerment Office informed the Commission that Yash Foundation was operating in violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and that a closure notice had been issued immediately in November 2024.

SHRC inquiry highlights wider regulatory concerns

The inquiry also revealed a wider issue. According to submissions before the Commission, several institutions catering to vulnerable groups had been functioning with charity registrations but without mandatory approvals from the Disability Empowerment Department. Following the Commission’s intervention, many of these organisations initiated the process of obtaining legal permissions.

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In a report submitted before the SHRC, the Thane District Disability Empowerment Officer stated that action had been initiated against 18 unauthorised institutions.

Of these, 16 reported that they had ceased operations and applied for permissions. One old-age home was subsequently granted permission, while another institution housing bedridden patients was given additional time to comply.

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