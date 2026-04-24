NHRC Takes Suo Motu Action After 4 Children Die In Open Drain Pit In Nanded Area Of Maharashtra

NHRC |

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that on 16th April 2026, four children died due to drowning in a 15-feet-deep pit near a drain work site in the Islampura area of Nanded district in Maharashtra. Reportedly, the drain is being constructed by the local civic body and wastewater had accumulated in the nearby pit.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if any, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Commissioner, Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Nanded, Maharashtra, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of health and compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin (NoK) of the deceased.

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According to the media report, carried on 17th April 2026, the children were playing near the site and entered the water without anticipating its depth. Upon hearing their cries, local residents and the police reportedly reached the spot and attempted to rescue them. However, the children could not be saved.

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