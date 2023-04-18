Thane: Differences erupt between BJP & Shinde faction of Shiv-Sena over demand for hospital in Diva | File

Thane: It seems that there is a differences between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde faction Shiv-Sena in Diva area over the demand for the construction of a hospital in the area.

The Diva area BJP president Rohidas Munde said, "We have lodged a complaint with the Thane police chief Jai Jeet Singh alleging that Shiv-Sena's deputy city chief Adesh Bhagat has mocked and defamed the agitation by BJP women office-bearers demanding the construction of a hospital on social media."

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and BJP are in power in the state. After the formation of this government, office bearers and activists of both the parties are seen celebrating party programs together. There is a somewhat similar picture in Thane city, but in the Diva area, there is constant friction between the office bearers of both the parties. Jyoti Patil, a woman office bearer of BJP recently protested for the demand of building a hospital in Diva area. Due to this demand, accusations and counter-accusations started between the office bearers of both the parties.