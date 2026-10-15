Thane Deputy Registrar Disqualifies 7 Anil Co-operative Housing Society Members For 3 Years Over Withheld Records

An order by the Thane Deputy Registrar bars seven Anil Co-operative Housing Society committee members from holding committee positions for three years | AI Generated File Image

Thane, October 14, 2026: The Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Thane, has passed stringent orders against Anil Co-operative Housing Society in Naupada, disqualifying seven managing committee members from holding office for three years.

The orders were passed after separate complaints were filed against the office-bearers in two cases. Meanwhile, an authorised officer has been appointed to take charge of the society’s day-to-day administration and initiate the process of constituting a new managing committee through elections.

Seven Members Disqualified For Three Years

The order states that seven managing committee members of Anil Co-operative Housing Society in Naupada have been disqualified for three years for collectively refusing to provide records to an associate member.

The society’s managing committee had also been dismissed earlier over alleged irregularities in its constitution and functioning. V. M. Shirwalkar, A. V. Shirwalkar, B. L. Muluskar, S. S. Kolvankar, S. J. Chivukula, S. S. Patankar and D. A. Desai have been disqualified.

Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies Amar Shinde held that the society had violated its statutory obligations by denying documents sought by associate member Prafull Vasant Puranik.

Invoking Section 154B-23 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, the authority declared the seven committee members disqualified, ordered their positions vacated and barred them from being reappointed, re-elected or nominated to the committee for three years.

Dispute Over Access To Records

According to the complaint, Puranik had sought copies of a resolution passed at a special general body meeting on March 8, 2014, related circulars and a circular resolution dated August 27, 2024.

Although the society had collected Rs 110 towards copying charges, it subsequently refused to provide the documents, claiming that Puranik was an associate member and was not entitled to copies under Section 32 of the Act without permission from the original member. The society refused to provide the documents.

Audit Compliance Lapses Flagged

The office-bearers were also pulled up for failing to comply with statutory requirements concerning audit rectification reports for three consecutive financial years.

The Deputy Registrar held that the society had failed to place the mandatory audit rectification reports in Form ‘O’ before its annual general body meetings for 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. The lapses were held to constitute a breach of Section 75(5) of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act.

Separate Complaint Over Audit Reports

The proceedings followed another complaint by Shankar Jagnath Sawant against the society’s chairman and secretary. The complainant alleged that the audit rectification reports had neither received the requisite consideration and approval at the annual general meetings nor been submitted to the appropriate authority as required.

The society’s representatives disputed the allegations, contending that the complaint stemmed from personal differences, that audit reports were available for inspection and that any lapses were procedural.

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However, the Deputy Registrar held that placing audit findings and rectification reports before the general body was a statutory obligation and not a mere formality. Such disclosures enable members to examine the society’s financial affairs and assess the corrective measures taken by its management.

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