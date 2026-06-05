Thane Deputy Registrar Appoints Authorised Officer To Manage Naupada Housing Society After Committee Strength Falls Below Norms

Cooperative authorities step in to oversee a Naupada housing society after multiple resignations weakened its managing committee | Representational Image

Thane, June 5: The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Thane City, has appointed an authorised officer to take charge of the affairs of Anil Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. in Naupada after finding that the managing committee was no longer functioning with the required strength following a series of resignations.

The order, passed by Deputy Registrar Dr. Avinash Bhagwat on April 30, 2025, came in response to complaints filed by society member Praful Puranik and others, who alleged several irregularities in the functioning of the society’s managing committee.

Alleged irregularities in committee functioning

According to the complaint, vacancies on the committee were allegedly filled without obtaining approval from the general body, while key office bearers continued to function despite concerns regarding the committee’s composition.

The complainants also alleged that important decisions were being taken without proper notice to committee members and that the committee was functioning without the required quorum.

During the proceedings, the Deputy Registrar examined the status of the committee elected in 2022. Records showed that nine members had originally been elected to the managing committee. However, several members subsequently resigned over time. As a result, only four elected members remained on the committee.

Appointment of authorised officer

The Deputy Registrar observed that due to the resignation of more than one-third of the elected members, the committee’s strength had fallen below the level required under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act and related rules.

The authority concluded that the committee could no longer be considered properly constituted and that intervention under Section 77A of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, was warranted.

Invoking powers under the Act, the Deputy Registrar appointed Advocate Chinmay Javale as the Authorised Officer of the society.

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The officer has been directed to take charge of the society’s records and administration, oversee its affairs, submit reports to the cooperative department, and initiate the process for conducting fresh elections through the competent election authority. After the elections are completed, the authorised officer will hand over charge to the newly elected managing committee.

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