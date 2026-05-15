FPJ Impact: Registrar Appoints 3-Member Panel For Kandivali Housing Society After Committee Becomes Defunct

Authorities appoint an authorised officers panel to manage a Kandivali housing society after the committee became non-functional | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 15: After The Free Press Journal reported that residents of a Kandivali-based housing society had been complaining to several authorities for the last four months regarding the alleged delay in the appointment of a Board of Administrators, the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, R-South Division, Mumbai, has appointed a three-member panel of authorised officers, thereby dissolving the ineligible managing committee of Shri Laxmi Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., located at MG Cross Road No. 4, Patel Nagar, Kandivali (West), to manage the regular day-to-day affairs of the society.

Committee dissolved under Co-operative Societies Act

The order was passed under Section 77(A) of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, after the authority found defects in the constitution of the managing committee and observed that the society’s administrative functioning had become impossible.

According to the order, the society had a total of 12 committee members, out of which only seven were elected. Subsequently, resignations by two members reduced the strength of the committee to five, resulting in vacancies and rendering the committee non-functional.

The Deputy Registrar noted that due to the lack of quorum and vacancies in the committee, it had become difficult to run the day-to-day administration of the society.

Three-member panel appointed

The order further records that society member Dinesh Popat and others had approached the authority seeking appointment of an authorised officers’ board for taking over the administration of the housing society.

Accordingly, the Registrar appointed Dinesh Popat, Hemanth Gunderia, and Nirav B. Shah as members of the authorised officers’ panel to take charge of the society’s records and manage its affairs until elections to the managing committee are conducted.

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Residents welcome decision

When FPJ spoke to newly appointed member Hemant Gunderia, he said, “We won...! We successfully defeated a disgraceful, autocratic and anarchist previous committee. Our deepest gratitude to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), all the higher authorities of Registrars and the Government of Maharashtra for standing by us and helping us in championing the cause of truth, justice, and fairness.”

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