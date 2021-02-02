Thane: Death toll rises to 2 in Bhiwandi godown collapse

Thane: The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident, which took place here on Monday, has increased to two, said Thane authorities on Tuesday.

"The total death toll has risen to two, in a godown collapsed incident occurred on February 1, at Harihar compound, in Bhiwandi. The deceased worker has bee identified as Hrithik Suresh Patil, who died while undergoing treatment at the hospital," said an official.

The incident was reported at around 10:30 am, on Monday. The whole slab of the first floor of the godown of the Shadowfax private limited, which provides online goods delivery, had collapsed.

The incident led to the trapping of total 7 workers who were present at the ground floor of the structure. Soon after the incident, the police, NDRF, fire brigade teams reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. All were rescued safely, however, the security guard had succumbed to his injuries.

"On Tuesday morning hours, Patil who has suffered multiple major injuries died while undergoing the treatment at the hospital," added official.

Meanwhile, the Police have registered an FIR against four people in connection with the collapse of a building in Bhiwandi town.

The Narpoli police registered an FIR against four persons on Monday night under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief) and 34 (common intention).

The accused include the godown owners, Suryakant Patil, Ramchandra Patil and Mahananda Patil, and one person from a company which built the structure, the official from Narpoli police station said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that they are conducting a probe into the incident.

The 15-year-old building belonged to a private firm which used it as a godown for online delivery of goods, Thane civic body's regional disaster management control cell chief Santosh Kadam said on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)