Thane: Body of newborn found abandoned in public space in Manpada

The body of a newborn infant was discovered in a public area at the corner of a protective wall in Sagaon Varcha Pada village, located in Manpada, Dombivali. The Manpada police have filed a case against the infant's parents in relation to concealing the birth by abandoning the child or disposing of the child's lifeless body, under section 318.

Local resident noticed body, informed police

Pandurang Bhoir, a resident of Kalubai Darshan building, was the first to notice the infant abandoned on the road near Kalubai Kathod building and Chawre Engineering Company in Sagaon Varcha Pada. Bhoir promptly informed the Manpada police station. By the time the police arrived at the scene, a large crowd of onlookers had gathered in the area.

Search on for parents of dead infant for abandonment: Manpada PI

Manpada police station Assistant Police Inspector S.K. Gore, is leading the investigation. He stated, "Based on our preliminary investigation, it appears that the parents of the deceased newborn intended to dispose of the baby discreetly. We are also reviewing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the parents involved in this act. The matter is currently under investigation."