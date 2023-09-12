Thane: Dead Body of Elderly Woman Found in Masunda Lake | Representative Photo

Thane: The dead body of a woman aged between 65 and 70 was found in Masunda Lake in the city on Tuesday morning around 9:30 am. The staff of Thane Municipal Disaster Management Unit and the fire brigade retrieved the body and handed it over to the Naupada police. The Naupada police are working to identify the body.

