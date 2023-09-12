 Thane: Dead Body of Elderly Woman Found in Masunda Lake
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Dead Body of Elderly Woman Found in Masunda Lake

Thane: Dead Body of Elderly Woman Found in Masunda Lake

Thane Municipal Disaster Management Unit and the fire brigade retrieved the body

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Dead Body of Elderly Woman Found in Masunda Lake | Representative Photo

Thane: The dead body of a woman aged between 65 and 70 was found in Masunda Lake in the city on Tuesday morning around 9:30 am. The staff of Thane Municipal Disaster Management Unit and the fire brigade retrieved the body and handed it over to the Naupada police. The Naupada police are working to identify the body.

Read Also
Bihar: Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Toilet Of New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express Train; Probe...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC's Garden Department to Conduct Hearing On Malabar Hill Reservoir Issue

Mumbai News: BMC's Garden Department to Conduct Hearing On Malabar Hill Reservoir Issue

Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Rejects RTI Query Seeking Donation Information

Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Rejects RTI Query Seeking Donation Information

Mumbai News: Engineering Student Killed In Highway Accident

Mumbai News: Engineering Student Killed In Highway Accident

Mumbai News: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Accuses BJP Of Being Anti-Poor, Anti-Farmer

Mumbai News: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Accuses BJP Of Being Anti-Poor, Anti-Farmer

Thane Municipal Corporation Blacklists Contractor for Provident Fund Non-Payment

Thane Municipal Corporation Blacklists Contractor for Provident Fund Non-Payment