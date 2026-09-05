Thane Dahi Handi 2026: Sanjay Raut Urges Govindas To ‘Build Human Pyramids’ To Reach Legislative Assembly | VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut addressed Govinda troupes and thousands of residents at the Maha Dahi Handi in Jambli Naka | File Photo

Thane, September 5, 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut made a special appearance at the Maha Dahi Handi festival organised by the Anand Charitable Trust at Jambli Naka in Thane on Saturday evening.

Raut received a thunderous welcome from thousands of residents and participating Govinda troupes who gathered at the venue, boosting the festive fervour across the iconic city square.

Ohh great!

ठाण्यातील दहीहंडीचे एक विराट स्वरूप आज अनुभवता आले. शिवसेना नेते माझे सहकारी मा. राजन विचारे यांच्या आयोजनातील महा दहीहंडी उत्सवाला उपस्थित राहून खूप आनंद झाला.

गोविंदांचा थरार, जनतेचा उत्साह आणि शिवसेनेचे ठाणे… हे चित्र या निमित्ताने जिवंत दिसले.

जय श्रीकृष्ण!

जय… pic.twitter.com/fkIdCNYsN1 — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 5, 2026

Raut Draws Political Parallel

Addressing the gathering from the stage, Raut lauded the spirit of the local youth and drew a direct parallel between the traditional human pyramids and political ambitions ahead of the upcoming state elections.

"I take immense pride in witnessing the vibrant atmosphere here today. In this city of Hindutvahridaydsamrat Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe, the enthusiasm of the Govindas and citizens is unprecedented. The grit and unity you display today must carry forward—we have to build similar human pyramids and scale our way directly to the Legislative Assembly," Raut stated.

Thane’s Political Roots Unchanged

Emphasising the party's historic connection to the region, the senior leader added that Thane's political roots remain unchanged. "I did not tour Mumbai today, but seeing the remarkable celebration and meticulous arrangements in Thane fills me with joy. Thane city belonged to Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe yesterday, and it belongs to them today as well," he remarked.

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The Maha Dahi Handi at Jambli Naka stood out as one of the major cultural attractions in Thane this year, drawing large crowds and intense competition among participating teams.

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