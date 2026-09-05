 Thane Dahi Handi 2026: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Breaks ‘Anti-Addiction Handi’ At Kopri, Urges Youth To Reject Drugs | VIDEO
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Thane Dahi Handi 2026: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Breaks ‘Anti-Addiction Handi’ At Kopri, Urges Youth To Reject Drugs | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde attended Dahi Handi celebrations at Ashtavinayak Chowk in Thane’s Kopri and broke the ceremonial ‘Anti-Addiction Handi’. He urged young people to stay away from substance abuse and channel their potential towards a positive future, highlighting the need for a healthier, addiction-free society.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Thane Dahi Handi 2026: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Breaks ‘Anti-Addiction Handi’ At Kopri, Urges Youth To Reject Drugs | VIDEO
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde participates in the ‘Nashamukti Chi Handi’ celebration at Ashtavinayak Chowk in Kopri | File Photo

Thane, September 5, 2026: The Deputy Chief Minister Dahi Handi festival, organised by the Shiv Sena Kopri division at Ashtavinayak Chowk in Kopri, unfolded with immense fervour and enthusiasm.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the event to boost the morale of the participating Govinda troupes and broke the ceremonial "Anti-Addiction Handi" (Nashamukti Chi Handi).

Call For Drug-Free Society

Addressing the gathering, Shinde urged the youth to stay away from harmful addictions and redirect their potential towards a positive future.

Ashtavinayak Chowk saw a massive turnout as the entire area reverberated with the rhythmic beating of dhol-tasha drums, energetic cheers from Govinda teams, and chants of "Govinda Ala Re." Moving beyond traditional entertainment, this year’s festival served as a prominent platform to promote the message of an addiction-free society.

Leaders Attend Dahi Handi Event

Several key leaders and dignitaries were present at the event, including MP Naresh Mhaske, former Mayor Ashok Vaity, former Mayor Meenakshi Shinde, Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar, and House Leader Hanmant Jagdale, alongside Shiv Sena office-bearers, party workers, and local residents.

Shinde Urges Positive Youth Empowerment

Underscoring the theme "Celebrate Dahi Handi with Enthusiasm, Guide Youth Toward an Addiction-Free Path," Deputy Chief Minister Shinde ceremoniously broke the pot.

He emphasised that the younger generation is the core strength of Maharashtra and India, and that ensuring they remain protected from substance abuse is a collective societal responsibility.

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Thane’s Special Dahi Handi Celebration Brings Joy And Inclusion For Differently-Abled Children
Thane’s Special Dahi Handi Celebration Brings Joy And Inclusion For Differently-Abled Children

The Dahi Handi celebration at Kopri’s Ashtavinayak Chowk successfully blended traditional festive fervour with a crucial social cause, raising awareness for a healthier community.

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