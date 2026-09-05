Thane Dahi Handi 2026: 38 Govindas Injured, Admitted To Kalwa And District Government Hospitals

38 'Govindas' Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations Admitted to Thane Hospitals | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Thane, September 5, 2026: A total of 38 'Govindas'—participants in the traditional multi-tiered human pyramids formed during the Dahi Handi festival—were admitted for medical treatment across two major civic hospitals in Thane as of 9 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

According to official emergency updates released by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, 22 injured revelers were rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, while 16 others received treatment at the District Government Hospital.

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, medical personnel managed a variety of acute fall-related injuries ranging from spinal and head trauma to limb contusions.

Several victims sustained serious head injuries, including 65-year-old Nandkishore Shelar from Thane, 30-year-old Sanjit Verma, 58-year-old Riyansh Sheikh, and 16-year-old Ansh Mishra, all residents of Kalwa. Additionally, Jatin Patil suffered dual back and neck injuries, while Ranjit Keshari (31) and Suresh Ghadge (28) were treated for back trauma.

Injuries Reported At Kalwa Hospital

Upper extremity and joint injuries formed the majority of remaining cases at the Kalwa facility. Patients admitted with shoulder trauma included Rupesh Pardhi (38), Deepak Pawar (43), Pravin Kanojia (20), Ankush More (38), Manish Salvi (24), and Akshay Pathare (27).

Hand and leg injuries were reported for Nikhil Yadav (35), Dinesh Jagtap (28), Prathamesh Jadhav (17), Nilesh Yadav (20), Manish Vajad (27), Pranav Sangurkar (23), and Mohammad Kaif (24). Meanwhile, Pramod Chavan (25) was treated for general trauma, and Ajay Kamble (38) was admitted with chest pain following a fall.

At the District Government Hospital in Thane, 16 participants were brought in, mostly exhibiting localised orthopaedic injuries and minor contusions.

The most severe case involved 25-year-old Omkar Shinde from Wagle Estate, who suffered a fractured right leg. Lower limb injuries were also sustained by Akash Ghadge (30), Anish Rokade (26), Nikhil Thakur (28), Kartik Gavkar (18), and Sumesh More (25).

District Hospital Treats 16 Participants

The remaining cases at the District Hospital involved upper body impact and minor trauma. Soham Gosavi (17), Om Jangam (22), Samir Satam (28), and Sahil Rane (28)—all visiting from Jogeshwari, Mumbai—suffered chest and shoulder injuries.

Minor hand and back injuries were treated in Harsh Sharma (21), Girish Chipkar (23), Aman Yadav (21), Ayush Gupte (19), and Amey Naik (23), while Umesh Mane (41) was admitted for general medical observation.

Also Watch:

Emergency Teams Remain On Alert

Local civic authorities confirmed that emergency response teams and trauma units remained on high alert throughout the evening, with most patients undergoing observation for soft-tissue injuries or outpatient care.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/