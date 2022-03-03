e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

Thane: Cylinder blast reported in Kalwa area, 6 huts damaged; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
Two cylinder blasts were reported from Thane's Kalwa area today at 4.35 PM, police informed.

Kalwa Police official, RDMC, Forrest officials, Torrent officials and Fire brigade reached the site. The situation was brought under control and no casualty or injury was reported.

6 hutments were damaged during the blast in Gagangiri Chawl in Kalwa.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:50 PM IST
