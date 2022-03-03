Thane: Cylinder blast reported in Kalwa area, 6 huts damaged; see pics

Two cylinder blasts were reported from Thane's Kalwa area today at 4.35 PM, police informed.

Kalwa Police official, RDMC, Forrest officials, Torrent officials and Fire brigade reached the site. The situation was brought under control and no casualty or injury was reported.

6 hutments were damaged during the blast in Gagangiri Chawl in Kalwa.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:50 PM IST