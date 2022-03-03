Mumbai Angels, Faad Network join hands to co-invest in innovative startups

Mumbai Angels, a platform for early-stage investments, has announced its next partner, Faad Network, an early-stage investor network offering pre-seed to Series A rounds investments in sector agnostic startups.

The Co-investment Program initiated by Mumbai Angels aims to offer exceptional growth opportunities for startups in addition to financial backing.

The selected companies receive unrestricted access to the MA Multiplier platform, an exclusive marketplace for its portfolio companies to receive invaluable services, such as bookkeeping, cloud storage, marketing solutions, and more.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels, said, “With the investment focus that complements our vision, Faad Network presents an ideal fit for our Co-investment Program. As we continue identifying and investing in promising startups, we are positive about complimenting on our individual strengths. We look forward to lasting, synergistic growth in time to come.”

“Mumbai Angels is known for its tenacity and extensive network of investors, along with its vast, constantly-growing portfolio of high-growth startups. Both Mumbai Angels and Faad Network have been active investors in the early-stage startup ecosystem. Our combined effort for the co-investment program will positively impact more startups while encouraging new investors to become a part of our network,” added Karan Verma, Co-Founder, and Director of Faad Network.

Founded in 2015, Faad Network invests in sector-agnostic startups from $50k to $1 million. The platform currently has over 1000 investors and 50+ portfolio companies.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:33 PM IST